Free party at O'Keefe

Photo: Darren Handschuh The Township of Spallumcheen will be celebrating 125 years on Sunday at History O'Keefe Ranch.

It's arguably the most historic place in the North Okanagan and on Sunday Historic O'Keefe Ranch will be celebrating the Township of Spallumcheen.

The free event takes place Sunday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will commemorate Spallumcheen’s 125 th Anniversary. The ranch itself is 150 years old and was officially formed two weeks before Canada became a nation.

“There will be activities for children like a ring toss, stilts, egg and spoon race, a potatoe race and roping calf dummies,” said Christine LeMaire Spallumcheen councillor. “There will also be stagecoach and pony rides available.”

Mayor Janice Brown will give a speech at 1 p.m., a prelude to the celebratory birthday cake cutting and serving.

Live music will be provided by The Goods, featuring Spallumcheen Coun. Todd York, who is a bass player with the band.

The music goes from 12:30-4 p.m.

There will be gift basket prizes, as well as promotional items celebrating the 125th anniversary.

“A $5 voucher will be available to Spallumcheen residents who provide proof of residency such as a copy of your tax notice or driver’s licence to use at a local farm of choice,” said LeMaire.