It's chaos in Vernon this weekend, and that's just the way people want it.

The 42nd annual - and very popular - Creative Chaos kicked off Friday at the Vernon recreation complex and will be open today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event features hundreds of vendors with everything from jewellery to food and everything in between.

Chaos takes up three buildings and the outdoor arena and will attract thousands of people.