Vernon  

Police seek missing woman

RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Ashley Marie Deschamps last contacted her family on May 29. The 34-year-old is believed to be in the Vernon or Kamloops area and may be driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse with BC licence 695 MVW.

Deschamps is described as an Aboriginal female, with long, brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone seeing Deschamps or having information about her current whereabouts, are asked to contact local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

