Hwy 97 sinkhole fixed

Photo: Darren Handschuh The sinkhole on Highway 97 in Vernon has been repaired.

Traffic is back to normal on Highway 97 in Vernon.

Two southbound lanes were closed for several days following the discovery of a sinkhole at the base of Hospital Hill that measured more than 25 feet long and some 15 feet wide.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has made a temporary repair to the roadway, with a permanent fix planned for after the busy summer season.

It is believed a breech on the culvert that takes Vernon Creek under the road caused the sinkhole.