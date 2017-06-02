42877
Hwy 97 sinkhole fixed

Traffic is back to normal on Highway 97 in Vernon.

Two southbound lanes were closed for several days following the discovery of a sinkhole at the base of Hospital Hill that measured more than 25 feet long and some 15 feet wide.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has made a temporary repair to the roadway, with a permanent fix planned for after the busy summer season.

It is believed a breech on the culvert that takes Vernon Creek under the road caused the sinkhole.

