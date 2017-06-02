New ride for transit users

Photo: Contributed New buses for Coldstream and Vernon were unveiled today.

Transit passengers in the North Okanagan will soon have a new ride.

Grande West Vicinity buses are arriving in Vernon and Coldstream as replacements for the current fleet of aging buses.

By the end of summer, there will be 10 new buses travelling Vernon roads.

“Customers will see and hear a difference with these new Vicinity buses as they are more effective and efficient than the existing fleet,” said Manuel Achadinha, BC Transit president and chief executive officer. “The new buses will help us to better connect people and communities in Vernon.”

The 30-foot medium duty buses, which are made in B.C., have better performance, are more environmentally friendly and have reduced fuel consumption.

“The City of Vernon is pleased to see the arrival of these new replacement buses. They will be rolled out into service as they arrive and the full fleet of 10 will here in time for the 2018 Vernon and Coldstream transit system routes changes and improvements,” said Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund. “These buses will be attractive, accessible and encourage greater ridership and we look forward to seeing them around Vernon.”

Each Vicinity bus can seat 24 passengers with room for another 20 standees. There is also space for two mobility aids. Medium-duty buses burn less fuel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 30 per cent, when compared to a standard heavy-duty, 40-foot bus.

Each bus will cost $316,543, and is funded by the Province of BC and through BC Transit’s local government lease fee program.

The new buses will also have active closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to improve the safety of our customers and drivers. Cameras have been installed on buses in Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Chilliwack, Whistler, Dawson Creek, Quesnel, Penticton, Nelson and Victoria. Details about the CCTV camera program can be found at bctransit.com.