Vernon  

Trailer Park threatened

The latest battlefront on the war against water is on Lakeshore Road in Vernon.

Residents at the Holiday Park MHP have been frantically sandbagging for days as Vernon Creek threatens their homes.

The creek empties into Okanagan Lake which is also threatening homes along its shores.

Lakeshore Road has been temporarily closed to thru traffic as heavy equipment was brought in to build a barrier between the rising lake and the trailer park which is on Okanagan Indian Band land.

First Nations forestry crews are on hand filling hundreds of sandbags for area residents who are also grabbing a shovel and burlap sack in the ongoing struggle to contain the water.

Holiday Park resident Scott Fochler had nothing but praise for the response of the OKIB.

“If it wasn't for the Okanagan Indian Band bringing us bags and sand we'd be hooped because the city didn't want to help us,” said Fochler as he keeps a close eye on the rising creek Friday.

“The Okanagan Indian Band is awesome. A lot of people along Lakeshore Road owe a great debt of thanks to them.”

Fochler said First Nations responders came from Pemberton Thursday to help out.

“You can't ask for better from the Okanagan Indian Band,” he said.

Near Kin Beach, which is under city jurisdiction, heavy machinery was scooping sand from the beach near the road and large crates are ready to be placed along the road as a barrier.

