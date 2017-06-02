42599
Suspicious fires in Lumby

RCMP in Lumby are investigating another suspicious car fire.

The latest fire happened May 31 at around 10:15 p.m. at a residence on Shuswap Avenue.

“Upon arrival, police and fire observed that the vehicle, a 2015 Volkswagon Golf, was completely engulfed in flames,” said Cpl. Trevor Tribes. “The fire was quickly extinguished, however the vehicle was a total loss. This was an extremely hot fire, causing heat damage to a pick-up truck parked nearby and charring a fence.”

Tribes said quick action by the Lumby Fire Department prevented additional damage to a garden shed and potentially the owner's and neighbouring residences.

“This is the second suspicious fire at this residence in recent weeks and police are seeking information from the public that may lead to the identity of those responsible,” said Tribes.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call the Lumby RCMP at 250-547-2151 or Crimestoppers.

