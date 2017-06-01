41299
Vernon  

Killiney evacuations

An evacuation order has been issued for five waterfront properties in the Killiney Beach area.

The properties evacuated are:

  • 9415 Hodges Road
  • 9425 Hodges Road
  • 9435 Hodges Road
  • 9445 Hodges Road
  • 9467 Kilkenny Place

Early in May, properties in a similar area were on evacuation alert.

Evacuation alerts will remain in effect and residents in those areas should be prepared to leave on short notice.

For more information visit here or those wishing looking for the financial assistance program by Red Cross can visit this link.

