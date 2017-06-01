Killiney evacuations

Photo: Google Maps

An evacuation order has been issued for five waterfront properties in the Killiney Beach area.

The properties evacuated are:

9415 Hodges Road

9425 Hodges Road

9435 Hodges Road

9445 Hodges Road

9467 Kilkenny Place

Early in May, properties in a similar area were on evacuation alert.

Evacuation alerts will remain in effect and residents in those areas should be prepared to leave on short notice.

For more information visit here or those wishing looking for the financial assistance program by Red Cross can visit this link.