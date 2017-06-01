41717
Vernon  

Take a guided mural tour

They are big, bold and beautiful, and once again, people can get a guided tour of Vernon's downtown murals.

The Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) and the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives are organizing the guided walking tour throughout the summer.

From June to September, every Tuesday and Friday at 9 a.m., residents and tourists alike are invited to meet at the Vernon Museum for a wander through Downtown Vernon’s array of outdoor public art.

“Downtown Vernon is amongst one of the largest outdoor public art displays in Canada,” said Hailey Rilkoff, with the DVA.

“An impressive collection of 29 heritage murals can be found throughout the downtown area revealing fascinating images of culture, history, landscape and folklore.”

The suggested donation for guided mural tours is $5.

42788


