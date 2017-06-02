Buildings destroyed

The look of Vernon's downtown is changing.

After working on the inside for the past few weeks to remove all hazardous materials by hand, crews brought in heavy equipment Thursday to take down the former New Delhi Restaurant and Open Door Learning Centre buildings.

While the actual knock down is progressing quickly, city officials estimate it will take three more weeks for the material to be removed.

The estimated time of completion of the demolition and site preparation is the end of June.

The space the buildings used to occupy will be turned into a parking lot, much to the relief of those looking for a parking spot in the city centre.

Last year, 90 parking spots in the downtown core were lost when work began on an 88-bed seniors complex in the Bennett lot.