42877
42702

Vernon  

Water may be contaminated

- | Story: 198495

The Okanagan Indian Band is cautioning people about taking a dip in Okanagan Lake.

The band has issued a warning that some areas of Okanagan Lake could be contaminated due to recent flooding.

The band even placed a 'Contaminated water' sign at its land near Kin Beach.

OKIB officials are warning private beaches on Okanagan lakes are potentially contaminated with sewage, water runoff, chemicals and waste from waterfowl, domestic and wild animals.

There may also be unpredictable currents, fast-flowing water and submerged hazards that are dangerous.

The First Nation's Health Authority recommend:

  • Swimmers avoid flooded water and/or swim with caution in waters with high amounts of debris. Debris can present physical hazards and increase risk of entrapment and drowning
  • Do not swim in water that looks murky, smells unpleasant, or has unusually high discolouration.
  • Avoid swallowing water or putting your head under water if you are unsure about its quality.
  • Avoid swimming if you have an open wound or infection.
  • Avoid swimming if you are sick from digestive or intestinal problem.
  • Chiefs and councils may wish to post advisories on beaches where they believe it is unsafe to swim or there has been contamination from sewage systems, storm drainage, etc.

First Nations Health Authority will support local First Nations in recreational water sampling where it is unclear if there has been contamination or if the beach should be posted.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

39638
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3069768
170 Celano Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$444,900
more details
41230


Send us your News Tips!


42518


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Peaches
Peaches Vernon SPCA >


41031


This restaurant’s signs are so funny you’d probably come back just to read them

Galleries
El Arroyo is a pretty well-known Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin, Texas. What really puts El Arroyo on the map is their brilliant...
This restaurant’s signs are so funny you’d probably come back just to read them (2)
Galleries
You can even suggest your own by emailing them at...
Elephants run to greet a new rescued baby elephant
Must Watch
Watch a whole herd run to greetings a new rescued baby elephant...
Orlando Bloom’s mom sends his resume to top newsrooms
Showbiz
Orlando Bloom's mother has reportedly sent out a full resume...
Soccer player in Hungary sets a new bar for flopping
Must Watch
I’ve seen that move before when a 2-year-old does it when...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40819
39499