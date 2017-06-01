Water may be contaminated

Photo: David Nagy The Okanagan Indian Band is warning people sections of Okanagan Lake may be contaminated because of flood waters.

The Okanagan Indian Band is cautioning people about taking a dip in Okanagan Lake.

The band has issued a warning that some areas of Okanagan Lake could be contaminated due to recent flooding.

The band even placed a 'Contaminated water' sign at its land near Kin Beach.

OKIB officials are warning private beaches on Okanagan lakes are potentially contaminated with sewage, water runoff, chemicals and waste from waterfowl, domestic and wild animals.

There may also be unpredictable currents, fast-flowing water and submerged hazards that are dangerous.

The First Nation's Health Authority recommend:

Swimmers avoid flooded water and/or swim with caution in waters with high amounts of debris. Debris can present physical hazards and increase risk of entrapment and drowning

Do not swim in water that looks murky, smells unpleasant, or has unusually high discolouration.

Avoid swallowing water or putting your head under water if you are unsure about its quality.

Avoid swimming if you have an open wound or infection.

Avoid swimming if you are sick from digestive or intestinal problem.

Chiefs and councils may wish to post advisories on beaches where they believe it is unsafe to swim or there has been contamination from sewage systems, storm drainage, etc.

First Nations Health Authority will support local First Nations in recreational water sampling where it is unclear if there has been contamination or if the beach should be posted.