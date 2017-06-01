VSS tradition lives on

Photo: Wayne Emde Photography VSS class of 2017 graduates once again had their picture taken on the steps of the Vernon court house.

In a tradition dating back to the 1960s, Vernon Secondary School graduates posed on the steps of the Vernon court house for a picture Thursday.

Generations of VSS grads have kept the tradition alive and even Mother Nature helped out by holding off the rain until after the picture was taken.

Following the formal portrait, it is also tradition for students to throw their mortar boards into the air.

The VSS class of 2017 has 187 graduates.