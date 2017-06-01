Storm hammers area

42377
It was brief, but intense.

Not long after Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for the area, the storm hit, bringing with it lightning, thunder and rain – lots of rain.

Heavy rain lasted only a few minutes, but when added to the already overflowing lakes and creeks in the area, it was an unwelcome guest.

The rain continued after the main body of the thunderstorm had passed, with Environment Canada predicting up to 15 mm of the wet stuff from the latest bout of weather to douse the Okanagan.

There is no word on any damage caused by the downpour.

