41717
39499

Vernon  

Enderby opens EOC

- | Story: 198468

While one North Okanagan community is shutting down its Emergency Operations Centre, another is opening one.

Spallumcheen closed its EOC as of Wednesday afternoon, but Enderby announced Thursday it was opening its EOC.

According to Tate Bengtson, Enderby CAO, the community north of Vernon has activated a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre due to flood risk associated with the rising levels of the Shuswap River.  “River forecasts show the river continuing to rise over the course of this week,” said Bengtson.

Free sand and sandbags are available outside of the public works yard, 4308 McGowan St.

Private property owners are responsible for protecting their property against flooding.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3027783
Ellison 5 acre Orchard Oasis
$1,399,888
more details
41230


Send us your News Tips!


39260


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Peaches
Peaches Vernon SPCA >


42506


Elephants run to greet a new rescued baby elephant

Must Watch
Watch a whole herd run to greetings a new rescued baby elephant “Dok Geaw” at Elephant Nature Park. Dok Gaew is one...
Orlando Bloom’s mom sends his resume to top newsrooms
Showbiz
Orlando Bloom's mother has reportedly sent out a full resume...
Soccer player in Hungary sets a new bar for flopping
Must Watch
I’ve seen that move before when a 2-year-old does it when...
Janet Jackson planning fly-on-the wall reality show – report
Music
Janet Jackson is reportedly in negotiations to film her own...
Let ‘Prophets For Profit$’ tap into your deepest insecurities and find the perfect religion for you!
Must Watch
Put that existential dread to bed and let this For-Profit Call...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41786
39499