Enderby opens EOC

Photo: Kate Bouey Enderby announced Thursday it was opening its EOC due to rising waters in the Shuswap River.

While one North Okanagan community is shutting down its Emergency Operations Centre, another is opening one.

Spallumcheen closed its EOC as of Wednesday afternoon, but Enderby announced Thursday it was opening its EOC.

According to Tate Bengtson, Enderby CAO, the community north of Vernon has activated a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre due to flood risk associated with the rising levels of the Shuswap River. “River forecasts show the river continuing to rise over the course of this week,” said Bengtson.

Free sand and sandbags are available outside of the public works yard, 4308 McGowan St.

Private property owners are responsible for protecting their property against flooding.