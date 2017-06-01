41717
Boaters not getting message

Despite numerous warnings and pleas for boaters to slow down on Okanagan Lake, it would appear some people are just not getting the message.

Many residents have posted 'No wake' signs near the shoreline and officials from various levels of government and emergency agencies have also pleaded with boaters to go slow so as not to create wakes that damage sandbag barriers and flood homes.

Now the RCMP are issuing a warning after several cases of speeding boats were reported in the North Okanagan.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said over the past week, residents along the west side of Okanagan Lake in the Vernon and Okanagan Indian Band areas have reported repeated incidents of boaters running too close to shore, causing damaging wakes.  

“Residents are pleading with boat operators to stay well away from shorelines,” said Moskaluk, adding waterfront property owners from Vernon to Penticton have conveyed to emergency authorities they are dismayed and frustrated by the lack of consideration shown by some boaters as they contend with trying to minimize damage caused by the flooding and high water.  

“Given the continued high water flood causing levels - that will continue on for the next while - combined with the amount of debris on the lake, it’s advisable to all to simply stay off of the lake for the time being. If you do go out, stay at least 30 metres from shore, if not more, and keep an eye as to not create a wake. Please be mindful of others and the dire situation that they are in,” said Moskaluk.

