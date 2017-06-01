42534
Vernon  

Batteries latest target

Travel trailer and RV batteries seem to be the most recent target of enterprising thieves in Vernon.

Social media is abuzz with people reporting battery thefts over the last few days and one person said three were taken from his East Hill street last night alone.

Several other people chimed in about having their batteries stolen as well, and at least one person said they know of trailer hitches that have also been stolen.

According to a Vernon battery shop, RV batteries have a core fee of up to $10, while car batteries are worth about $5.

Castanet has made a request to RCMP for more information on the number of battery thefts that have been reported in the city.

