Weather warning

Photo: File photo There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms later today.

UPDATE 11:49 A.M.

Environment Canada has just issued a thunderstorm warning for the Central and North Okanagan.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain.



Isolated thunderstorms that are capable of producing 15+ mm of rain over a relatively short period of time are possible today.

While there are currently no weather warnings from Environment Canada, there is a forecast of rain for later in the day.

According to the weather prognosticators, the North Okanagan will be getting wet today as showers are anticipated in the region.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms with five to 10 mm of rain expected.

However, the heavens are then expected to clear with sunny skies – and just the occasional cloud – Friday and Saturday.

Sunday, however, there is a 40 per cent chance of showers, but after that temperatures are expected to soar 30C by the middle of the week.