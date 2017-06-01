41717
Evacuation on OKIB land

An evacuation order has been given for parts of Okanagan Indian Band land.

The order applies to Jack Road-Beachfront Lots 19-31.

Officials with the band did not know exactly how many people are impacted, but residents were told Wednesday evening they had to leave immediately.

To help with the evacuation, Vernon Search and Rescue were called in.

Pete Wise, with VSAR, said volunteers went door-to-door helping people evacuate.

“What a mess, the high waters have flooded over septic fields and tanks creating a black water situation, very nasty,” Wise wrote on his Facebook page.
“Searchers in hip waders going door to door evacuating residents and yet being mindful that tank covers may have blown off, making traps for searchers. This makes 19 callouts this month.”

The Okanagan Indian Band is urging residents affected by flooding on reserve land to stay out of flood water affecting their homes.

“Flood water is dangerous, disgusting and filthy dirty,” said an information release from the band. “It can be riddled with potentially life-threatening hazard.”

Evacuees are asked to register at the reception centre at 250-215-1789.

Several properties in the Head of the Lake area were evacuated late last month as well.
 

