City urges more protection

Most homeowners in low-lying areas have been sandbagging for weeks but the City of Vernon is now warning of the risk to properties due to a severe storm watch in the region.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the North Okanagan, Central Okanagan and South Okanagan, which could include thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

This risk has the potential to further increase Okanagan Lake levels, the release states.

Sand and sandbags are available at:

  • Outside Operations main entrance off of Pleasant Valley Road
  • 4005 Pleasant Valley Road
  • Corner of Okanagan Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road (across from Marshall Fields)
  • Okanagan Hills Boulevard and Bella Vista Road intersection (entrance to the Rise community)
  • 8974 Okanagan Landing Road

The City is also reminding parents to keep children out of dirty, shallow water to prevent any health risks posed by standing water. Pets should be prevented from drinking this water as well.

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued a similar warning.

Boat owners are discouraged from using the lake, as boat wakes can cause lakeshore erosion or flooding of properties.

