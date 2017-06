Photo: Kate Bouey Short closure of Kal Tire Place expected next Wednesday morning.

For those who like to walk the loop at Kal Tire Place in the mornings, be aware the arena will be closed next Wednesday morning, June 7th.

The City of Vernon advises that the facility will be closed because the water has to be turned as part of the construction of the twinned facility.

Normal operations are expected to resume by 11 a.m.