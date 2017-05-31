Going into the closet contest

Photo: North Okanagan Closet Specialists Check out the difference after closet makeover.

In this case, a Vernon woman is happy to go into her closet after winning a contest on Castanet for an up-to-$2,500 closet makeover from the North Okanagan Closet Specialists.

Company owner Jinny Fairbairn says there were dozens of entries.

“In this case, it was a husband who entered for his wife so she didn't know,” says Fairbairn. “She was pretty excited when he told her, and a little upset he'd taken a picture of her messy closet.”

Company staff met with winner Leanne Droder to come up with a design that would suit her needs.

“She just had a rod and shelf so we organized it so she had a little bit of everything, including double hand drawers, long hang and open shelving,” says Fairbairn.

The specialist team designs, manufacturers and installs new closets throughout the Okanagan.

Fairbairn says the process can be done in a week.