Vernon  

New rail trail challenge

He's already donated $150,000 and pledged another $150,000 in matching donations to the Okanagan Rail Trail project.

But Vernon-based philanthropist George Galbraith will announce a new challenge on Saturday in Kelowna, at one of two planned weekend events.

Those events will put total community donations over that $150,000 mark which, when doubled by Galbraith's funding, will take money raised for the trail to over $4.75 million.

“I initially thought that July 1st would be a good day to announce that the $150,000 donation matching challenge had been met,” said Galbraith. “I am impressed that communities have met that funding challenge already. I want to see us finish the trail.”

"George’s donation-matching has provided a huge boost, and people are donating for the second or third time or more to help finish the trail, said Laurie Postil, trail ambassador. “Local businesses have also stepped up to host or support fundraising events in Lake Country, Kelowna and Vernon.”

On Saturday in Kelowna, a food truck and beverage garden event will be held at 1170 – 1186 High Road, adjacent to the Clement Street Rail to Trails from 12-4 p.m.

As well as food and drinks, there will be live music, a raffle draw for a bike and other fun ways to conclude Bike to Work Week. 

In Vernon on Sunday, Spinners Sound Centre is sponsoring a backyard concert in Upper BX from 2-6 p.m. with 'Lion, Bear, Fox', a band described as a beardy, stompy, soulful rock and roll. More information and tickets are available at Spinners.

A total of $7.86 million is needed for the first phase of the trail.

