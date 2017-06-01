Flood groups fundraiser

Photo: Kate Bouey Fundraiser to be held for groups that have helped flood victims.

Groups that have been busy helping flood victims in the North Okanagan are to be feted at a chicken wing fundraiser on Thursday, June 1.

Topping Expectations restaurant is hosting the fundraiser with all money raised going to Vernon Search and Rescue and the Canadian Red Cross.

“A lot of people have been affected by the flooding and I felt we had to do something,” said Kevin Topping, restaurant owner. “The money is staying in the Okanagan. Half is going to the Red Cross and half to Vernon Search and Rescue who's volunteers have been doing a lot of the sandbagging.”

Topping said both the restaurant and patio will be open for people who want to come down and buy chicken wings and have a drink to support the endeavour.

“Search and Rescue will be there with their truck and a couple of quads,” said Topping, who has invited local mayors, the Splatsin and OKIB chiefs and Vernon's MLA to the festivities.

Meanwhile 5,000 chicken wings in eleven different sauces are being prepared for Thursday's fundraiser at Topping Expectations at 2601 Highway 6, across from Polson Park, 2-10 p.m.