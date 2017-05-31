42377
41698

Vernon  

City salutes ESS volunteers

- | Story: 198360

Volunteers with Vernon's emergency support services are being hailed for their efforts over the last few weeks during recent flooding events.

The City of Vernon and Vernon Fire Rescue Services have issued a joint release expressing thanks to ESS volunteers who responded multiple times over the past three weeks when reception centres were opened. The centres were used due to evacuations from the recent flooding.

“We are grateful to our ESS volunteers for their dedication, responsiveness and countless extra hours to supporting the community in times of emergency,” said Deputy Fire Chief David Lind. “These volunteers are an essential part of the VFRS team and our community.”

More volunteers are always welcome. To learn more about volunteer opportunities with ESS, call at 250-550-3528. For more information about Emergency Management, go online.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41381
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3033023
4780 Carmel Crescent
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$2,095,000
more details
42311


Send us your News Tips!


40308


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mercedes
Mercedes Vernon SPCA >


40958


The mesmerizing moves of a South Korean longboarder

Must Watch
When Hyojoo Ko first took up longboarding, average Koreans didn’t even know what the sport was. Fast forward just a few...
Pierce Brosnan pens heartfelt essay to his ‘hero’ Roger Moore
Showbiz
Pierce Brosnan has remembered his James Bond predecessor Roger...
Weird Wednesday – May 31, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday with a twist of nature has arrived!
Weird Wednesday – May 31, 2017 (2)
Galleries
If it’s not weird then I just don’t get fashion...
Half a million mile celebration
Must Watch
Much celebration was had. Yay!


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38135
39499