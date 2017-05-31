City salutes ESS volunteers

Photo: Kate Bouey ESS volunteers saluted for helping Vernon flood victims.

Volunteers with Vernon's emergency support services are being hailed for their efforts over the last few weeks during recent flooding events.

The City of Vernon and Vernon Fire Rescue Services have issued a joint release expressing thanks to ESS volunteers who responded multiple times over the past three weeks when reception centres were opened. The centres were used due to evacuations from the recent flooding.

“We are grateful to our ESS volunteers for their dedication, responsiveness and countless extra hours to supporting the community in times of emergency,” said Deputy Fire Chief David Lind. “These volunteers are an essential part of the VFRS team and our community.”

More volunteers are always welcome. To learn more about volunteer opportunities with ESS, call at 250-550-3528. For more information about Emergency Management, go online.