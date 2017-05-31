42377

Vernon  

Bear sprayed at the beach

- | Story: 198359

A 15-year-old boy from Alberta found himself in trouble with the law after unleashing bear spray at an area beach.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said the intoxicated teen spent some time sobering up in police custody, after another male was assaulted at a Kalamalka Lake beach on Monday.

On May 29, at approximately 6 p.m., a 17-year-old female called police to say an unknown male had doused her 19-year-old boyfriend with bear spray, while they were on the dock at Kal Beach.

“RCMP attended the location and the complainant and the victim pointed to a male that
was leaving the scene,” said Moskaluk. “The 15-year-old male was arrested for assault and being intoxicated in public.”

The suspect was transported to cells, but both the victim and witness declined to provide a statement to police.

There were no injuries and BC Ambulance Service was declined.

The suspect was lodged in cells for being intoxicated in a public place and released when he sobered up.

The victim and witness were residents of the Vernon area.

