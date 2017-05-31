41299
Vernon  

Fixing the sinkhole

Crews are continuing to work on a massive sinkhole that shut down Highway 97 Tuesday evening.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure crews worked through the night on the sinkhole that opened up 50 metres south of the intersection with 25th Avenue.

The road has been reduced to single-lane traffic in each direction for a couple of blocks as the northbound lanes have been closed entirely.

The sinkhole reportedly measured more than 25 feet long and 15 feet wide.

There is no official word on what caused the sinkhole, but it runs parallel to Vernon Creek which exits Polson Park and travels under the highway.

Officials have not said how long repairs will take, but it could be a while as the hole covers both southbound lanes.

Vernon Fire Rescue were first on the scene Tuesday evening and Cpt. Reinhard Mann said it was amazing no vehicles broke through and fell into the hole.

