Child approached by man

North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public's assistance after an elementary student was approached by an unknown male who offered the child a ride in his truck last Wednesday.

The student was bike riding in the area of Noble Road in Spallumcheen when the incident occurred.

The vehicle is described as a white GMC pickup. The vehicle had some rust around the box of the pickup and had a dent in the rear bumper. There was a black bar in the box area which could have been either a roll bar or off road light bar.

The man is described as being in his 30s, with a darker complexion, a small moustache and short hair. He was also observed to have a tattoo on his arm of a cat or tiger with a skull and also had an ear piercing.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say they would like to speak with the person in order "to fully determine the motive of the exchange with the student."

In April, a boy in Armstrong was approached by a man in a pickup who offered him a ride.

In February, an Armstrong boy was offered a ride by a man in small black SUV.

But police called this latest approach an isolated incident which is being actively investigated.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP ask that anyone with information in connection to the incident to contact Armstrong RCMP at 250-546-3028 or via Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

