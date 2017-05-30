42599

Vernon  

Sinkhole closes Hwy 97

- | Story: 198302

A giant sinkhole has shut down Highway 97 in Vernon.

Both the south and northbound lanes were closed Tuesday afternoon near the intersection with 25th Avenue after a hole was spotted in the southbound lane.

Vernon Fire Rescue Cpt. Reinhard Mann said fire crews received a call about the the four-foot-wide opening only to discover it was much more serious.

Mann estimates the sinkhole to be about 25 feet long, 15 feet wide and up to six feet deep under the surface of the roadway.

Vernon Creek exits Polson Park and goes under the highway where the washout occurred.

Mann said the extent of the sinkhole is not yet known, so all lanes of traffic were closed for safety reasons.

“I'm surprised there isn't a vehicle in there,” said Mann from the scene.

There is also a 30-inch pipe that has had the dirt completely washed away from it, leaving it suspended in mid air, but Mann did not know if it was a water main or sewer line.

Traffic quickly backed up in both directions as vehicles were rerouted along 34th Street.

Officials with the city and JPW Road and Bridge were examining the situation.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42025
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2953823
105-1860 Boucherie Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$94,900
more details
40931


Send us your News Tips!


40320


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mercedes
Mercedes Vernon SPCA >


39791


Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice

Galleries
One look just isn’t enough.
Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice (2)
Galleries
You might even have to look a third or fourth time.
Ruthless pupper exacts fluffy revenge
Must Watch
Want to feel like an accomplice to a murder? Watch puppy playtime...
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne kept vow renewal ceremony secret from children
Music
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne didn't tell anybody they were...
Gordon Ramsay’s guide to the perfect burger
Must Watch
It’s nothing all that complicated, but Ramsay demonstrates...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40087
39499