Fish in my backyard

David Wright has not been in his own home for a week, and it could be a while yet before he is able to return.

Wright lives in the Head of the Lake area at the north end of Okanagan Lake and was one of several homes evacuated May 23.

Wright, who lives with his brother in the home on Okanagan Indian Band land, is staying with friends and relatives, but he believes it will be weeks before he can go home.

“We likely won't know how bad damage is for at least six weeks,” said Wright Tuesday. “There's two weeks of snow melt for sure. By my prediction, it will be August before we can get back into our home.”

Wright said there is 45 cm of water in his backyard and the lake is continuing to rise.

“There are fish in my back yard. There are carp swimming around,” he said. “It's completely surrounded the properties. The lake goes at least 100 feet past my home.”

Wright said he knows several other lots are submerged.

“Everyone around me for at least three or four lots is affected, and I didn't even venture too far down,” he said.

Wright is still sandbagging and helping his neighbours.

“Some people haven't flooded yet, so we're helping sandbag those homes,” he said. “We go down to Louis Estates right now and help out where we can.”

Louis Estates is currently on an evacuation alert.

According to the OKIB, the lake is 343.11 metres above sea level and is expected to reach 343.21.

