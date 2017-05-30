Prepared for opposition

Photo: B.C. Government Caucus Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster and Liberal leader Christy Clark in better days at the Legislature.

Vernon Monashee MLA Eric Foster is preparing for a role he's never had before.

The Liberal, who won his seat for the third time in the May 9 provincial election, is preparing for a role on the opposition side of the Legislature – although there is no certainty as to when that will happen.

Following a meeting with leader Christy Clark and the rest of the Liberal caucus in Vancouver, Foster said the current premier would return to Victoria for a throne speech.

The NDP and Green Party leaders have already come to a power-sharing arrangement that will likely mean the end of Clark's government if it falls in a confidence vote, conceded the MLA.

“That's what we expect. I guess it depends on how the coalition holds up.”

Foster insisted Clark has the full support of her caucus and her party even though she is expected to be sitting as opposition leader sometime in the coming weeks.

“These are unchartered waters for most of us, except four who were in opposition in the 90s. It is not what we hoped one-and-a-half months ago. But the Greens and the NDP have come to an agreement and we'll have to deal with it.”

The Liberals hold 43 seats, the NDP hold 41 and the Green Party hold three.

“They've got to put a speaker in place,” said Foster, referring to a position taken by an MLA, usually on the government side, who then cannot vote.

“Minority governments don't traditionally last a full term but one never knows,” said Foster, who doesn't expect a quick election. “There is no flavour for an election. They cost a lot of money, for the parties and for taxpayers.”