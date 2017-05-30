42377
42622

Vernon  

Prepared for opposition

- | Story: 198293

Vernon Monashee MLA Eric Foster is preparing for a role he's never had before.

The Liberal, who won his seat for the third time in the May 9 provincial election, is preparing for a role on the opposition side of the Legislature – although there is no certainty as to when that will happen.

Following a meeting with leader Christy Clark and the rest of the Liberal caucus in Vancouver, Foster said the current premier would return to Victoria for a throne speech.

The NDP and Green Party leaders have already come to a power-sharing arrangement that will likely mean the end of Clark's government if it falls in a confidence vote, conceded the MLA.

“That's what we expect. I guess it depends on how the coalition holds up.”

Foster insisted Clark has the full support of her caucus and her party even though she is expected to be sitting as opposition leader sometime in the coming weeks.

“These are unchartered waters for most of us, except four who were in opposition in the 90s. It is not what we hoped one-and-a-half months ago. But the Greens and the NDP have come to an agreement and we'll have to deal with it.”

The Liberals hold 43 seats, the NDP hold 41 and the Green Party hold three.

“They've got to put a speaker in place,” said Foster, referring to a position taken by an MLA, usually on the government side, who then cannot vote.

“Minority governments don't traditionally last a full term but one never knows,” said Foster, who doesn't expect a quick election. “There is no flavour for an election. They cost a lot of money, for the parties and for taxpayers.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42139
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3071065
119 914 Craig Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$424,900
more details
39688


Send us your News Tips!


40805


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mercedes
Mercedes Vernon SPCA >


41227


Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice

Galleries
One look just isn’t enough.
Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice (2)
Galleries
You might even have to look a third or fourth time.
Ruthless pupper exacts fluffy revenge
Must Watch
Want to feel like an accomplice to a murder? Watch puppy playtime...
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne kept vow renewal ceremony secret from children
Music
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne didn't tell anybody they were...
Gordon Ramsay’s guide to the perfect burger
Must Watch
It’s nothing all that complicated, but Ramsay demonstrates...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38135