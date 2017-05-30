Big dig at 30th Avenue

The big hole at 30th Avenue and 30th Street in the downtown is causing some confusion for drivers and pedestrians alike.

“We did hear from a couple of businesses that the road closure and detour signage was causing some drivers (and) customers confusion, as the on-street parking in both the 2900 and 3000 blocks of 30th Avenue are still open and available,” said Hailey Rilkoff of the Downtown Vernon Association.

“Our office has contacted the municipal design technician from the City of Vernon looking after this project to request additional 'parking allowed' or 'Parking Available' signs to be put up. I believe some temporary signs have gone up already and the City is working on more official signage to this effect.”

Downtown Vernon is encouraging residents and visitors to visit the downtown core and have patience during the construction period.

The intersection closed on May 26 and was expected to be closed to traffic for approximately two weeks.

All businesses in the area remain open.