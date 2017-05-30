42377
39827

Vernon  

Big dig at 30th Avenue

- | Story: 198285

The big hole at 30th Avenue and 30th Street in the downtown is causing some confusion for drivers and pedestrians alike.

“We did hear from a couple of businesses that the road closure and detour signage was causing some drivers (and) customers confusion, as the on-street parking in both the 2900 and 3000 blocks of 30th Avenue are still open and available,” said Hailey Rilkoff of the Downtown Vernon Association.

“Our office has contacted the municipal design technician from the City of Vernon looking after this project to request additional 'parking allowed' or 'Parking Available' signs to be put up. I believe some temporary signs have gone up already and the City is working on more official signage to this effect.”

Downtown Vernon is encouraging residents and visitors to visit the downtown core and have patience during the construction period.

The intersection closed on May 26 and was expected to be closed to traffic for approximately two weeks.

All businesses in the area remain open.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

40906
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3076411
2035 Sunview Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$688,000
more details
41381


Send us your News Tips!


37804


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mercedes
Mercedes Vernon SPCA >


40669


Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice

Galleries
One look just isn’t enough.
Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice (2)
Galleries
You might even have to look a third or fourth time.
Ruthless pupper exacts fluffy revenge
Must Watch
Want to feel like an accomplice to a murder? Watch puppy playtime...
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne kept vow renewal ceremony secret from children
Music
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne didn't tell anybody they were...
Gordon Ramsay’s guide to the perfect burger
Must Watch
It’s nothing all that complicated, but Ramsay demonstrates...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296