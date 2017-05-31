Shooter to be sentenced

Photo: File photo A man convicted of a shootout in Polson Park is expected to be sentenced June 16.

Jacob Lowes will learn his fate June 16 when he scheduled to be sentenced for his part in a morning shootout at Vernon's downtown park.

On April 12, Lowes was convicted of a number of charges connected to the shootout, but not guilty of attempted murder, the most serious charge against him.

In August, 2014 Lowes was involved in a gunfight at the park following an altercation that began at the now-closed Green Valley Motel.

Although none of the eyewitnesses could identify Lowes specifically, they did describe the clothes he was wearing, prompting B.C. Supreme Court Justice Peter Rogers to have no doubt Lowes fired a Colt .45 handgun three times at another suspect in the case.

The judge found Lowes not guilty of attempted murder because he was not convinced Lowes was aiming at the other man with the intent of killing him.

However, Lowes was found guilty of attempted assault causing bodily harm because, said the judge, Lowes knew how serious the injuries would be if the other man had been hit by a bullet.