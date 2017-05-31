41299

Vernon  

Shooter to be sentenced

- | Story: 198280

The fate of a man convicted of a Polson Park shooting will be known in June.

Jacob Lowes will learn his fate June 16 when he scheduled to be sentenced for his part in a morning shootout at Vernon's downtown park.

On April 12, Lowes was convicted of a number of charges connected to the shootout, but not guilty of attempted murder, the most serious charge against him.

In August, 2014 Lowes was involved in a gunfight at the park following an altercation that began at the now-closed Green Valley Motel.

Although none of the eyewitnesses could identify Lowes specifically, they did describe the clothes he was wearing, prompting B.C. Supreme Court Justice Peter Rogers to have no doubt Lowes fired a Colt .45 handgun three times at another suspect in the case.

The judge found Lowes not guilty of attempted murder because he was not convinced Lowes was aiming at the other man with the intent of killing him.

However, Lowes was found guilty of attempted assault causing bodily harm because, said the judge, Lowes knew how serious the injuries would be if the other man had been hit by a bullet.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42025
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3081780
Executive Family Home - 1026 McPhai
$899,800
more details
42137


Send us your News Tips!


40669


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mercedes
Mercedes Vernon SPCA >


41227


Daily Dose – May 31, 2017

Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose definitely won’t put you to sleep.
Daily Dose – May 31, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don;t throw stones at your computer monitor either…
Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody developing Jagged Little Pill musical
Music
A musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s iconic album...
Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice
Galleries
One look just isn’t enough.
Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice (2)
Galleries
You might even have to look a third or fourth time.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020