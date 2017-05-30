$50,000 for trades campus

Photo: Okanagan College. (L-R) Karen Dahlen, Ken Dahlen, Keith Dahlen and Jean Dahlen

A trades training centre at Okanagan College's Vernon campus has been given a financial boost.

Award-winning, Vernon-based home builder Keith Construction has contributed $50,000 towards the campaign in support of the centre.

Ken and Karen Dahlen, owners of the custom home building and renovation company, said the money is in appreciation for its industry, employees and community and in honour of Ken's father, Keith.

“Our success over the years has come from multiple skilled tradespeople within our region,” said Keith Dahlen, company founder. “With a shortage of skilled trades, we believe the best way for the company to give back to our industry is by helping to provide quality training for the next generation.”

The $50,000 gift will support the construction of a new 13,450 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility that is expected to help address the province’s skills gap by training approximately 150 students per year for the workforce.

The building will include multi-purpose trades shops for the college’s electrical, carpentry, plumbing and pipefitting programs, as well as a dedicated welding shop.

“This gift sends a powerful message to our students when an employer with an exemplary reputation in the community invests in their future,” said Jim Hamilton, college president. “It represents the value the Dahlen family places on education and will be truly transformative for trades training in Vernon and the surrounding region.”

“This gift is a fitting way to honour my father and the emphasis he put on learning the proper skills in order to provide quality craftsmanship to our clients,” said Ken Dahlen. “He taught me that if you are going to do a job, do it right or don’t do it at all.”

Keith Construction has employed several carpenter apprentices from the college’s program.

The $6.2 million-dollar training centre will be constructed by Maple Reinders Inc., a national engineering construction company, with support from MQN Architects, as well as CIMA+ and Encora.

In April, Coldstream council gave the thumbs up to a development permit for the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this month, with completion targeted for the spring of 2018.