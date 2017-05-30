42534

It seems all anyone does these days is talk about water, mostly flood water.

But an appreciation of Canada's abundant water supply will be a topic for discussion during Environment Week next month.

The Downtown Vernon Association has announced a community screening of 'Project Wild Thing' on June 8.

A DVA press release states: "Canada is well-known for its generous water supply, memorable scenery and natural resource. And more than ever, we know that our health and that of future generations is linked to our involvement and relationship with Mother Earth. Project Wild Thing offers insight on how to influence your children’s connection to nature."

The film is part of an effort to get kids outdoors and lead nature rich lives.

"(It) delivers a strong message on today’s children, their well-being and their exposure to Mother Nature," said Hailey Rilkoff of the DVA. "Greater Vernon is fortunate to have an abundance of public spaces available for outdoor activities and recreation. Taking a nature walk, flying a kite or going for an evening bike ride are just a few ideas to enjoy outdoors."

Admission to the movie is free at the Okanagan Regional Library on June 8, from 7-9 p.m.

Seating is limited and those interested are urged to call Downtown Vernon at 250-542-5851 or SUN FM for information.

