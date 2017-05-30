Paying for flood preps

Photo: Jerry Mason Dump trucks poured into Lumby earlier this month after flooding.

The Village of Lumby is getting ready to pay some of its bills for all the work done earlier this month to prevent further flooding in the village.

“It seems to have stabilized and we now have a chance to catch up and assess the events of May 5,” said Tom Kadla, chief administrative officer. “We can see where we sit – with snow in the mountains and the frechette still underway.”

Village staff swung into action after Duteau and Bessette creeks began to overflow in early May, leading to the evacuation of over 50 people from 24 residences. The evacuation order was in place for almost three weeks before it came to an end.

As well, dump trucks and heavy machinery were brought in to create berms creekside while villagers went out in droves to make sandbags.

“We're transitioning in helping people impacted by the evacuation order,” Kadla said, pointing to ongoing work with the Red Cross and working with villagers applying for disaster financial assistance.

A special council meeting was held Monday night and another will be held tomorrow when council is expected to pass a borrowing bylaw.

While Kadla said that happens every year, he acknowledged funds were needed soon to pay contractors who brought in supplies and did the work to prevent the village from suffering the serious flooding it has seen in the past.

He refused to provide figures.

“We're still gathering all of the invoices and trees are still falling into the creeks. We had three trees fall onto private property yesterday and cause damage.”

Kadla said the village may not be out of danger yet, expressing concern there could be another extreme weather event or higher stream flows due to the ongoing snow melt.

“We must always be diligent...and inform residents we are not out of the emergency yet. It's still a concern.”