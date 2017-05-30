Keeping men healthy

Photo: VJH Foundation VJH Foundation's Sue Beaudry and Ed Eyford of prostate cancer support group show Father’s Day cards for sale at VJH gift shop.

Men tend to ignore health problems, according to past studies, but an effort is being made in Vernon to make them pay attention.

For the first time, the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is dedicating the entire month of June to promoting men’s health.

“Our new initiative will continue to benefit prostate health for local men, and will also provide support for cardiac care needs at VJH,” said Andrea Egan, VJHF development officer.

This year, the foundation is launching North Okanagan Men’s Health Month in place of the Do it for Dad Run and Walk.

Funds raised will support PSA testing – a blood test to screen for prostate cancer, the Vernon prostate cancer support and awareness group, and the purchase of a new ECG machine and trolley for Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“To support Men’s Health Month, we are asking that you make a donation supporting men’s health needs in the North Okanagan in honour of a special man in your life. In return for your donation you can present an online Father’s Day card to him, announcing your gift in support of his health.”

The foundation said all donations will stay local and benefit all men in the North Okanagan and can be made online.

This year alone 4,000 Canadian men will die of prostate cancer, figures show.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death throughout the Western world and the second most common cause in Canada.