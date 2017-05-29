42377

Cops fly in for school

The RCMP flew, drove and rode in to JW Inglis Elementary in Lumby on Monday, but the show of force was a reward for students participating in the Read with Me program.

Promoted by Const. Gary McLaughlin, a Lumby resident and member of the North Okanagan traffic division, a total of 238 students from kindergarten to Grade 4 take part in the program.

McLaughlin admitted he called in favours to get RCMP officers out on days off to put on a show for the kids that involved police cruisers, the marine unit, a motorbike and the police helicopter. Even an RCMP canine came along.

“Every single kid at that school got to go in the helicopter and talk to officers,” said McLaughlin. “They got in police cars and climbed in the boats.”

McLaughlin has been promoting the reading program for nine years and has received the Champion of the Child award from the North Okanagan Early Years Council.

It's not easy for the children either as McLaughlin urges them to read 25 books a year. Once that is done, he promotes them up the ranks of the RCMP.

“When I promote kids in the school to the rank of constable then they call me by my first name. What that does is removes the uniform. It breaks that barrier down. There are a whole generation of kids here who call us by our first names.”

