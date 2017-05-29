Mabel Lake boil water

Photo: mabellake.com
A boil water notice has been issued for Mabel Lake water supply.
Interior Health has issued a boil water notice for consumers on the Mabel Lake water supply.
Due to increasing water levels, the turbidity, or cloudiness, has exceeded 5.0 NTU, according to a release from the North Okanagan Regional District.
As a result of the increased turbidity, the water quality is now rated as poor.
A poor rating means that all customers should exercise caution when using the water for consumption purposes.
Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:
- drinking
- preparing any foods
- ï‚·washing fruits and vegetables
- ï‚·making beverages or ice ï‚· brushing teeth
- preparing infant formula
Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs and a follow up media release. For more information, contact the RDNO at 250- 550-3700 or check online.