Mabel Lake boil water

Photo: mabellake.com A boil water notice has been issued for Mabel Lake water supply.

Interior Health has issued a boil water notice for consumers on the Mabel Lake water supply.

Due to increasing water levels, the turbidity, or cloudiness, has exceeded 5.0 NTU, according to a release from the North Okanagan Regional District.

As a result of the increased turbidity, the water quality is now rated as poor.

A poor rating means that all customers should exercise caution when using the water for consumption purposes.

Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

drinking

preparing any foods

ï‚·washing fruits and vegetables

ï‚·making beverages or ice ï‚· brushing teeth

preparing infant formula

Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs and a follow up media release. For more information, contact the RDNO at 250- 550-3700 or check online.