41299
35299

Vernon  

100,000 sandbags

- | Story: 198190

The City of Vernon has supplied around 100,000 sandbags for residents battling to protect their property from the rising waters of Okanagan Lake and local creeks over the past few weeks,

Monitoring and protection of city infrastructure continues, including lift stations, culverts, and bridges.

Vernon Creek levels are elevated as water is being released out of Kalamalka Lake.

Okanagan Lake is still steadily rising and has surpassed record levels.

Homeowners along the lake and the creek are asked to remain vigilant and keep flood protection in place until further notice. The City is also reminding residents that it is the property owner’s responsibility to take the appropriate measures to protect their property.

Considerable debris has been reported in the lakes and this can present a significant hazard to boats.

Boating is strongly discouraged on local lakes and boat owners are encouraged to remove boats from the lakes until conditions improve. Launches on Tronson Road and Okanagan Landing Road remain open for this purpose.

Transport Canada advises that anyone operating a power-driven boat in B.C. must adhere to a speed limit of 10 kilometres per hour within 30 metres of shore.

Sandbags and sand for emergency flooding can be picked up at the following locations:

  • Outside Operations main entrance off of Pleasant Valley Road
  • 4005 Pleasant Valley Road
  • Corner of Okanagan Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road (across from Marshall Fields)
  • Okanagan Hills Boulevard and Bella Vista Road intersection (entrance to the Rise community)
  • 8974 Okanagan Landing Road
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3072665
107-3372 South Main St
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$289,900
more details
41820


Send us your News Tips!


37804


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Nicky
Nicky Vernon SPCA >


40958


Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017

Galleries
Monday Sports Gifs just got way more interesting!   untitled untitled Teacher in pink tutu schools a student untitled What a...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017 (2)
Galleries
New rules have been introduced.   Sleight of sand untitled...
Both drivers walked away from this terrifying crash at the Indy 500
Must Watch
Scott Dixon was launched in the air after colliding with the back...
Ben Stiller and his wife split
Showbiz
Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years have split. The funnyman and...
English is dumb
Must Watch
This guy sure hates W’s, or is it double U’s?


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36594
39499