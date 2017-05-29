Photo: Kate Bouey Sandbags line a property at Okanagan Lake.

The City of Vernon has supplied around 100,000 sandbags for residents battling to protect their property from the rising waters of Okanagan Lake and local creeks over the past few weeks,

Monitoring and protection of city infrastructure continues, including lift stations, culverts, and bridges.

Vernon Creek levels are elevated as water is being released out of Kalamalka Lake.

Okanagan Lake is still steadily rising and has surpassed record levels.

Homeowners along the lake and the creek are asked to remain vigilant and keep flood protection in place until further notice. The City is also reminding residents that it is the property owner’s responsibility to take the appropriate measures to protect their property.

Considerable debris has been reported in the lakes and this can present a significant hazard to boats.

Boating is strongly discouraged on local lakes and boat owners are encouraged to remove boats from the lakes until conditions improve. Launches on Tronson Road and Okanagan Landing Road remain open for this purpose.

Transport Canada advises that anyone operating a power-driven boat in B.C. must adhere to a speed limit of 10 kilometres per hour within 30 metres of shore.

Sandbags and sand for emergency flooding can be picked up at the following locations: