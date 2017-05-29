First peoples' fun

Photo: Allan Brooks Nature Centre. A First peoples day with fun activities will be held at the nature centre.

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre is hosting a First peoples' celebration in June.

The day will include ceremonial events and demonstrations presented by local First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples.

There will be plenty for kids, young and old, to do including: a friendship bracelet workshop, rock painting, games and storytelling in a teepee.

There will be displays and local artisans work for sale, as well as bannock roasting over the fire and more.

All are welcome to this (by donation) intergenerational event which takes place Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Allan Brooks Way in Vernon.

This event is run in collaboration with the Okanagan Indian Band, Okanagan College, First Nations Friendship Centre, Journey with Elders and other community representatives.

ABNC is proud to support the introduction of different experiences in our community.

For more information or to get involved please contact the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.