42761

Vernon  

First peoples' fun

- | Story: 198170

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre is hosting a First peoples' celebration in June.

The day will include ceremonial events and demonstrations presented by local First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples.

There will be plenty for kids, young and old, to do including: a friendship bracelet workshop, rock painting, games and storytelling in a teepee.

There will be displays and local artisans work for sale, as well as bannock roasting over the fire and more.

All are welcome to this (by donation) intergenerational event which takes place Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Allan Brooks Way in Vernon.

This event is run in collaboration with the Okanagan Indian Band, Okanagan College, First Nations Friendship Centre, Journey with Elders and other community representatives.

ABNC is proud to support the introduction of different experiences in our community.

For more information or to get involved please contact the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41798
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3079411
441 Audubon Court
4 bedrooms 5 baths
$1,299,000
more details
41381


Send us your News Tips!


39791


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Nicky
Nicky Vernon SPCA >


42254


Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017

Galleries
Monday Sports Gifs just got way more interesting!   untitled untitled Teacher in pink tutu schools a student untitled What a...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017 (2)
Galleries
New rules have been introduced.   Sleight of sand untitled...
Both drivers walked away from this terrifying crash at the Indy 500
Must Watch
Scott Dixon was launched in the air after colliding with the back...
Ben Stiller and his wife split
Showbiz
Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years have split. The funnyman and...
English is dumb
Must Watch
This guy sure hates W’s, or is it double U’s?


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39524
39499