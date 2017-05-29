Photo: Funtastic Sports Society Funtastic seeks volunteers for tournament and music fest.

With Vernon's big Funtastic slo pitch tournament and music festival just over a month away, volunteers are being sought to help out with the events.

"It's a 100 per cent volunteer-driven event," said Tony Pallas, Funtastic general manager. "It takes over 200 people to run this event and it's encouraging to see how the community comes together for it."

Anyone interested in helping out can go to the Funtastic Sports Society website to sign up.

Meanwhile, Pallas said over 200 teams had already signed up to play ball – so many that a new 'L' division has been created.

The society is hoping that washrooms on the DND grounds at the south end of Vernon, where the tournament is played, will be up and running by the time the ball tourney begins.

"What happened is (the Department of National Defence) was doing a lot of work up there. They were knocking down some buildings and some how cut off the water. The city has assured us the washrooms will be up and running by then. If not, we'll solve it another way."

But the grounds are the responsibility of the North Okanagan Regional District. A call has been placed to a parks official.

No washrooms was an inconvenience last weekend when a 32-team minor fastball tournament was held on the grounds.

"We had porta potties," said Chris Topping, organizer of the Vernon Summer Classic. "It was very inconvenient."

Topping said he was also wondering about water for the ball fields which are supposed to be in good shape for the 55+ Games to be held in Vernon in September.

"I know residents near there get ticked off when we drag the fields and kick up a lot of dust. It's a little embarrassing."