Gas leak evac's 9 businesses

Photo: Jason Hadland Fire crews evacuated nine businesses after a construction crew hit a gas line on Sunday.

The Armstrong/Spallumcheen Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak after construction crews hit a line late Sunday afternoon.

"There was some work going on at the construction site for the new McDonald's on Smith Drive, and they dug up a gas line," Fire Chief Ian Cummings said.

"We did a tactical evacuation of approximately nine businesses that were open at the time, just to be safe. There was a fair bit of gas leaking out of the line, so as a precaution, we did a tactical evacuation."

Cummings said Fortis was able to respond and shut the line down fairly quickly, meaning the evacuation was over in under an hour.

Cummings said nobody had been physically affected by the gas leak.