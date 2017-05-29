42534
Winging it at Cherryville

They'll be 'Winging It' at the 54th annual Cherryville Days this coming weekend.

That's the theme of this year's fundraiser for the Cherryville Community Club, which manages and maintains Cherryville’s community hall and Hanson Park. All the work is undertaken by volunteers.

To “wing it” is a theatrical expression referring to impromptu performances given by actors waiting in the wings and that's how the committee pulled together this year's event, claim organizers who are promising a grand show.

Highlights of the June 3-4 event include:

  • Valhalla Helicopters winging in to give aerial views of Cherryville. The ten minute rides cost $60 and begin at 11 a.m. both days, flying out of property behind Cherryville Community Hall
  • Saturday Night Adult Dance with live music by Vernon band, The Goods, at Cherryville Community Hall

Also Saturday:

  • Notorious Cherryville Outhouse Races which must be seen to be believed take place at 2 p.m.
  • 'Wing Off' BBQ Cooking Competition at 3 p.m.

On Sunday:

  • Horseshoes Tournament from 10 a.m.

Other attractions include a pet show, auto and motorbike show 'n shine, kids’ games and activities – including entertainment by Kiki the Eco Elf, beer garden, food and market vendors and live music all weekend.

More information can be found at the Cherryville website.

