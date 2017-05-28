Bike to work & school

Bike to work and school week began in Vernon on Sunday with a ride around Polson Park.

"It's a good time of year for people to come out and try riding their bicycle in a family-friendly environment like the park," said Amanda Watson, City of Vernon's transportation manager. "It encourages people to continue cycling for the rest of the year which is what we want people to do. We want them to be more active and cycle, walk and take transit more often."

"Now that the weather has changed, it's good exercise," said Mayor Akbal Mund, who urged people to commute to work on their bikes. "It's pretty flat down here."

Mund also urged children to bike to and from school.

The city has events planned outside of schools all week, culiminating in wrap up event at Civic Plaza at city hall on Friday where prizes are on offer to encourage and support biking to work and school.

"If you look at how the (road) network is used, there are a lot of single occupant vehicles but if we can bring that number down a little it means the network can operate safely for years to come," said Watson.