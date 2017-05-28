Why doesn't city sandbag?

41299
The City of Vernon is failing residents suffering flooding or the threat of flooding in Okanagan Landing, according to a resident living at the north end of Okanagan Lake.

Kim Henderson said the city is not protecting its own beach access sites or sandbagging along city land beside Vernon Creek which is pouring into the lake.

“It's pretty frustrating for a lot of people down here who are doing everything they can to protect their property,” said Henderson. “People have built walls to slow down erosion but with a city lot next door which has water halfway to the street, it's going to go onto their properties.”

Henderson acknowledged that it is up to residents to protect their own property but she believes the city is failing in its duty to citizens by not putting sandbags or some other type of barrier along waterfront land.

She also said such an effort could have prevented erosion along the creek bed.

“I'm not going to say this is preventable, it's such a rare event, but why is the city not protecting its own property?”

Henderson also claimed the city has been slow, at times, to refresh sand and sandbags in the Landing.

“They're too slow. There are tons of people trying to sandbag. The schools have done an amazing job of helping when they can but we need extra help.”

A city official has been asked to comment.

