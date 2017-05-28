42599
42726

Vernon  

SAR rescues dirt biker

- | Story: 198111

A Vernon Search and Rescue team successfully retrieved an injured dirt biker out of backcountry on the west side of Okanagan Lake, in the Sugarloaf Mountain area, on Saturday night, but it wasn't easy.

Volunteers were called out around 9:30 p.m. by BC Ambulance and had to inch along a system of trails to reach the injured man.

"He broke his femur. It was a serious break," said Leigh Pearson, Vernon's search manager.

"He was in ugly country. There were no roads of course, just trails. We went most of the way by road and then one of our team had a small Toyota truck. He literally scraped the bushes along the trail to reach the injured person. We carried the fellow in a stretcher along the trail and put him in the back of the truck. He was driven slowly for about one-and-a-half kilometres to our bigger SAR truck that has a patient bay and then driven another four or five kilometres to a waiting BC Ambulance crew."

Pearson said members of the North Westside Fire Department also took part in the rescue.

When asked how many dirt bikers VSAR had rescued in the last eight days, Pearson said: "Four or five, I've lost count."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

38897
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3029952
#401-1083 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
41876


Send us your News Tips!


39826


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Bubbles
Bubbles Vernon SPCA >


40234


This real, fully operational hoverboard looks incredible

Must Watch
So far, the only person we’ve seen riding the Flyboard Air a legit hoverboard/jetpack hybrid is its inventor, so it...
Glenn Close stops Sunset Boulevard to scold snap-happy fan
Showbiz
Glenn Close stopped her Sunset Boulevard show halfway through to...
Dogs who are afraid of ridiculous things
Galleries
Just like people, every single dog comes with their own quirks.
Dogs who are afraid of ridiculous things (2)
Galleries
Does your pup have a funny phobia too? Let us know in the...
The trippy view of a camera directly under a running faucet
Must Watch
Here’s a fun fact: the stream coming out of your kitchen...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296
39499