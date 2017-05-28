SAR rescues dirt biker

Photo: VSAR Vernon Search and Rescue retrieves yet another injured dirt biker.

A Vernon Search and Rescue team successfully retrieved an injured dirt biker out of backcountry on the west side of Okanagan Lake, in the Sugarloaf Mountain area, on Saturday night, but it wasn't easy.

Volunteers were called out around 9:30 p.m. by BC Ambulance and had to inch along a system of trails to reach the injured man.

"He broke his femur. It was a serious break," said Leigh Pearson, Vernon's search manager.

"He was in ugly country. There were no roads of course, just trails. We went most of the way by road and then one of our team had a small Toyota truck. He literally scraped the bushes along the trail to reach the injured person. We carried the fellow in a stretcher along the trail and put him in the back of the truck. He was driven slowly for about one-and-a-half kilometres to our bigger SAR truck that has a patient bay and then driven another four or five kilometres to a waiting BC Ambulance crew."

Pearson said members of the North Westside Fire Department also took part in the rescue.

When asked how many dirt bikers VSAR had rescued in the last eight days, Pearson said: "Four or five, I've lost count."