Dangerous, disgusting water

The Okanagan Indian Band is urging residents affected by flooding on reserve land to stay out of flood water affecting their homes.

“Flood water is dangerous, disgusting and filthy dirty,” said an information release from the band issued on Saturday. “It can be riddled with potentially life-threatening hazard.”

Last Tuesday's storm forced an evacuation order on band land to be expanded. Head of the Lake north of Vernon, where houses are on septic systems, was hit particularly hard by the flooding.

Last week, Chief Byron Louis said plans were in place for further evacuations because 115 residences were at risk of flooding.

“We had approximately 200,000 sandbags being filled,” said Louis on Wednesday. “We're looking at 750 residents along Okanagan Lake on reserve lands that could be affected.”

Residents affected by flooding are being urged to avoid using their plumbing system.

“Flooded sewage disposal systems pose a risk of contamination of local water supplies and may cause disease,” said the release.

It also warns of an increase in mosquitos due to the flooding and of hidden objects and ditches in the flood waters.

