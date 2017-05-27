41717

Vernon  

Vernon flood protection

- | Story: 198083

Residents and visitors to Vernon are being reminded to leave flood protection measures in place and bolster them in preparation for high water and possible windy conditions.

The BC River Forecast has indicated there is the potential for Okanagan Lake to increase to 343.15 metres.  

Environment Canada reported Okanagan Lake reached 343.05 metres at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday.

This is a five centimetre rise since Friday at 4 a.m. when the lake level was reported as 343 metres.

The high lake levels and variable weather conditions are expected to persist for the foreseeable future. 

Residents are reminded that this is a weather driven event and things will continue to evolve with the weather.

The City of Vernon is continuing to monitor rising lake levels.

The increase of lake levels being reported out by various agencies will depend on what time period is being used to report out on.  

Sandbags and sand for emergency flooding can be picked up at the following locations:

-Outside Operations main entrance off of Pleasant Valley Road

-4005 Pleasant Valley Road

-Corner of Okanagan Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road (across from Marshall Fields)

-Okanagan Hills Boulevard and Bella Vista Road intersection (entrance to the Rise community)

-8974 Okanagan Landing Road 

Powerboats are not recommended on Okanagan or Kalamalka Lake during high water levels because of the risk of damage to shoreline, private property and infrastructure from boat wakes.

Boat propellers can also be damaged by the high level of debris in the water. 

 

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41381
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2724603
9660 Seaton Road
4.69 bedrooms Reginald Krutow baths
$1,029,000
more details
41225


Send us your News Tips!


40320


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Hallam
Hallam Vernon SPCA >


40377


A little patch of oil sends about a dozen motorcycle racers into a terrifying slide

Must Watch
This race at Le Mans was called to a halt after this scary pile-up. Looks like the racers might’ve gotten pretty dinged up,
Brad Pitt required musical stand-in for Tree of Life
Showbiz
Brad Pitt's musical skills are so dire, his Tree of Life...
The funniest Wikipedia edits by internet vandals
Galleries
With so much fake news floating around these days, it’s...
The funniest Wikipedia edits by internet vandals (2)
Galleries
Luckily, these changes don’t stay for long and are spotted...
1000 Drummers play Smells Like Teen Spirit
Must Watch
As cool as this is, it must have been unbearably loud in person.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38865