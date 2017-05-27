Vernon flood protection

Photo: Joe Harder Flood protection

Residents and visitors to Vernon are being reminded to leave flood protection measures in place and bolster them in preparation for high water and possible windy conditions.

The BC River Forecast has indicated there is the potential for Okanagan Lake to increase to 343.15 metres.

Environment Canada reported Okanagan Lake reached 343.05 metres at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday.

This is a five centimetre rise since Friday at 4 a.m. when the lake level was reported as 343 metres.

The high lake levels and variable weather conditions are expected to persist for the foreseeable future.

Residents are reminded that this is a weather driven event and things will continue to evolve with the weather.

The City of Vernon is continuing to monitor rising lake levels.

The increase of lake levels being reported out by various agencies will depend on what time period is being used to report out on.

Sandbags and sand for emergency flooding can be picked up at the following locations:

-Outside Operations main entrance off of Pleasant Valley Road

-4005 Pleasant Valley Road

-Corner of Okanagan Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road (across from Marshall Fields)

-Okanagan Hills Boulevard and Bella Vista Road intersection (entrance to the Rise community)

-8974 Okanagan Landing Road

Powerboats are not recommended on Okanagan or Kalamalka Lake during high water levels because of the risk of damage to shoreline, private property and infrastructure from boat wakes.

Boat propellers can also be damaged by the high level of debris in the water.