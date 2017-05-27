42377
35299

Vernon  

Evac alerts for Westside Rd.

- | Story: 198081

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan has issued an evacuation alert has been issued for five properties on the north end of Westside Road.

The properties are:

  • 9415 Hodges Road
  • 9425 Hodges Road
  • 9435 Hodges Road
  • 9445 Hodges Road
  • 9467 Kilkenny Place

Residents in these areas should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice should conditions along the waterfront change. 

If they haven’t already, people are being advised they should take steps to protect their properties from potential flooding by sandbagging and moving any items from crawlspaces and basements.  Sand and sand bag locations can be found on cordemergency.ca.  Sand is continually being replenished. 

For detailed information about the alerts, go to the Regional Emergency Program website map.

All other evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect.

