Vernon  

Driving some fun

A local auto dealership helped drive some money to an area school Saturday.

The Watkin Motors Ford Drive 4 UR School Family Fun Day was held at Beairsto Elementary School.

Lisa Fogel, with the Beairsto Parent Advisory Council, said for every test drive taken in a new Ford, the auto giant would donate $20 to the school to a maximum of $6,000.

Fogel said the money would be used for a new green space and outdoor learning environment for the downtown school.

Ford will hold four more fun days at area schools this year.

Along with test drives, the fun day featured a variety of games, activities, food vendors and more.

